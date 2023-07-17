Frank Grillo & ABM Sumon Action Movie ‘MR-9: Do Or Die’ Gets North American Deal, Release Date & First Look Images

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo action film MR-9: Do or Die has struck a North American distribution deal with Canadian outfit Swapna Scarecrow.

Swapna is due to release the film in 150 screens in U.S. and Canada on August 25, the same day it will be released in Bangladesh by Jaaz Multimedia. Above and below are first look images from the film.

The project was shot in Bangladesh and the U.S. and co-stars Bangladeshi actor ABM Sumon. Also starring are Michael Jai White, Sakshi Pradhan, Matt Passmore and Niko Foster.

LA-based sales company Premiere Entertainment world sales. Producers are Chasing Butterflies Pictures, Jaaz Multimedia, The Film Post, Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films.

Based on the popular Bangladeshi spy novel series Masud Rana, the film charts the story of spy MR-9, a skilled and veteran spy with a muddled past. He is chosen to join forces with an elite group of international agents. Together they must stop a terror attack aimed at Las Vegas, organized by tech villain Roman Ross (Frank Grillo).

Director Asif Akbar told us: “We are proud and honored to be having an exclusive theatrical release of our film MR-9: Do or Die and for the mass audience to have the opportunity to see this picture on the big screen as it deserves to be. This film is not only for the built-in fan base of this very popular and historical franchise out of South Asia, but I am also very excited to introduce this spy-action hero on a new global platform. This will be the first time we see the iconic Masud Rana character on the silver screen, since the characters first debut back in the 1974 Bangladeshi classic hit film Masud Rana, based on the hundreds of novels by Qazi Anwar Hossain in the series. This film has talent from literally all over the world and I believe that is something unique in itself for a film like this where so many diverse people and talent have come together in collaboration to bring this film to the big screen.”

