Deauville American Film Fest Unveils U.S. Indie Comp Titles Including ‘Mandrome’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘The Sweet East’; Guillaume Canet President Of Jury

France’s Deauville American Film Festival has unveiled the 14 U.S. indie titles selected for competition in its 49th edition running from September 1 to 10.

They include Celine Song’s Sundance hit Past Lives; Jesse Eisenberg-starring Berlin Golden Bear Contender Manodrome by John Trengove as well as Sean Price Williams’ The Sweet East and Joanna Arnow’s micro-budget debut The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed, which both debuted in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in May.

“Always in search of the talent of tomorrow, which is already enjoying success today, the strong competition of nine first films and eight films by female directors gives hope for the future of independent cinema,” said festival director Bruno Barde.

This year’s main competition jury will be presided over by actor-director-producer Guillaume Canet, with other members including filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Alexandre Aja and Léa Mysius as well as actress Rebecca Marder.

As previously announced elements of this year’s program include career awards for Natalie Portman, Peter Dinklage and Jerry Schatzberg.

The full competition line-up