Fox, Flutter To Shutter Sports Betting Platform Fox Bet

Fox Corp. and Flutter Entertainment are shuttering sports betting platform Fox Bet in a phased closure between July 31 and August 31.

Flutter operated Fox Bet as part of The Stars Group U.S. along with the U.S. facing operations of PokerStars.

Flutter will retain ownership of PokerStars, in addition to U.S. sports betting market leader FanDuel. Fox will retain future use of the Fox and Fox Bet brands, including Fox Bet Super 6, and said it intends to launch an all-new Fox Super 6 game later this summer.

Fos will also continue to hold its option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel, and in addition holds a 2.5% stake in Flutter.

