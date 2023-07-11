Fox Unveils Strike-Proof Fall Schedule With Reality-Heavy Plan; ‘Lego Masters’ Moves To Thursday, ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Returns On Mondays

Fox has finally unveiled its fall schedule and, as expected, it’s full of unscripted series and animated shows.

The network once again eschewed plans to launch its fall schedule in May, as the other broadcast networks did. Last year, the network unveiled its 2022/23 schedule in the first week of June.

The fact that Fox is leaning entirely on reality shows and animated series, as well as wrestling, is not a surprise given the fact that the writers strike, which is in Day 71, has disrupted production, as well as the threat of an actors strike.

It has parked its lineup of scripted series including 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control and new series such as Doc and Rescue: HI-Surf for the time being.

The biggest changes to its 2023/24 schedule on the unscripted side is the move of Lego Masters from Wednesday night to Thursday night after Hell’s Kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay’s finger prints are across the schedule as the return of his series Kitchen Nightmares will take place on Monday, along with Hell’s Kitchen. Next Level Chef is being held, likely for midseason.

Snake Oil, the new game show hosted by David Spade and exec produced by Will Arnett, has scored a slot on Wednesdays at 9pm after The Masked Singer.

Other unscripted series that are waiting for a place on the schedule include Farmer Wants A Wife, Jamie Foxx’s We Are Family and Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, while Jon Hamm’s Grimsburg is also awaiting a premiere date.

The schedule comes as ABC is also leaning into unscripted with its fall schedule, while NBC and CBS will still have to figure out strike contingencies as we head into September and October.

Here is Fox’s fall schedule:

Tuesday, September 19

8-9 pm — Name That Tune (Season 3)

9-10 pm — I Can See Your Voice (Season 3)

Sunday, September 24 (following NFL doubleheader)

8-9 pm — Krapopolis (Special two-episode preview event; live in all time zones)

Monday, September 25

8-9 pm — Kitchen Nightmares (Season 8; series return)

9-10 pm — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 2)

Wednesday, September 27

8-9 pm — The Masked Singer (Season 8)

9-10 pm — Snake Oil (Series premiere)

Thursday, September 28

8-9 pm — Hell’s Kitchen (Season 22)

9-10 pm — Lego Masters (Season 3)

Fridays (ongoing)

8-10 pm — Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Sunday, October 1

8-8:30 pm — The Simpsons (Season 35)

8:30-9 pm — Krapopolis (Time period premiere)

9-9:30 pm — Bob’s Burgers (Season 14)

9:30-10 pm — Family Guy (Season 22)