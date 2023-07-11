Fox Entertainment Global Strikes Distribution Deal With Canada’s Neshama

Fox Entertainment Global, the nascent international distribution arm of the U.S. network, has struck a sales pact with Canadian company Neshama.

Production company Neshama Entertainment, which is behind Hallmark original series The Way Home, has launched its own in-house distribution operation Neshama Releasing.

This company will oversee the Canadian sales of Fox Entertainment-produced content, among other things.

Fox Entertainment Global, which launched in September and is run by Fernando Szew, distributes shows such as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm’s Grimsburg as well as Joel McHale’s Animal Control.

Neshama Releasing will be overseen by SVP, Sales & Business Development, Brook Peters, who previously led distribution of programming produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Studios including The Masked Singer, Animal Control and Next Level Chef.

It comes as production has started on its film Dress for Success, which will stream on Fox streamer Tubi. The film revolves around lawyer Fabienne Clarke, who is painfully reminded that she’s lost sight of her original goal: to empower people through fashion. Mishael Morgan stars as Fabienne and it is directed by Erskine Ford.

Fox-backed MarVista Entertainment has a minority shareholder in Neshama.