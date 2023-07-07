Former TF1 Group CEO Gilles Pélisson Named As New President Of Unifrance

Gilles Pélisson has been named as the new president of French film and TV promotional body Unifrance.

He replaces film critic and former French Cinematheque head Serge Toubiana, who held the role for three consecutive two-year terms, as well as Hervé Michel, who was vice-president of the body from 2021.

Pélisson is the first new president to be voted in since Unifrance expanded its original cinema remit to TV, following its merger with TV France International in 2021.

He is also the first figure from the world of television to take on the role.

Daniela Elstner remains in place Executive Director of the body, as does and Sarah Hemar as Director of Audiovisual.

Other film and TV figures in the running included former National Cinema Centre (CNC) president Frédérique Bredin, former Arte vice-president Anne Durupty, and producer Marie Masmonteil, whose recent credits under the banner of her Paris-based company Elzévir Films include Before We Collapse and L’Horizon.

Pélisson stepped down as TF1 Group CEO earlier this year after his plan to merge the audiovisual group with rival broadcaster M6 fell through, following objections by France’s antitrust watchdog.