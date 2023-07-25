‘Finally Dawn’ Clip: Drama Set In Golden Age Of Rome’s Cinecittà World Premieres In Venice Competition

Deadline can reveal a first clip for Italian director Saverio Costanzo’s new film Finally Dawn (Finalemente L’Alba) following the announcement on Tuesday of its world premiere in Competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Set in the golden age of Rome’s historic Cinecittà in the 1950s, the cast features newcomer Rebecca Antonaci alongside international cast Lily James, Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Rachel Sennott (The Idol), Alba Rohrwacher and Willem Dafoe.



Antonaci plays teenage ingenue Mimosa who undergoes a coming-of age adventure over the course of one night after she is hired as an extra on a classic swords and sandals drama.

In the backdrop to her personal voyage is the mysterious death of Wilma Montesi, a real-life young woman from Rome with acting aspirations, whose semi-naked body was found on a beach in 1953, on the nearby Lazio coastline.

Finalmente L’Alba is Costanzo’s first directorial credit since hit HBO drama My Brilliant Friend, adapted from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling literary quartet The Neapolitan Novels, following two teenagers growing up amid sexist culture of 1950s Naples.

Talking to Deadline on the Cinecittà set last October, Costanzo said of the film: “This is my first work based on my own original material. My films have always come from a book or private stories that I adapt. This is my dawn, a new beginning. The inspiration is very personal, based on something that happened to me.”

The film is produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Rome-based Fremantle Group company Wildside with Rai Cinema in collaboration with Cinecittà and Filmnation Entertainment, which is also handling world sales. UTA is handling North American sales

The 80th Venice Film Festival runs from August 30 to September 9.