Former Fifth Harmony Member Lauren Jauregui Says Elon Musk Is “Destroying Twitter Ahead Of Elections”

Lauren Jauregui is sharing her opinion after Elon Musk set viewing limits on . The former Fifth Harmony member feels that it’s not a “coincidence” that the Tesla founder is implementing these changes as the U.S. prepares for another presidential elections cycle.

“I just wanna say Elon destroying Twitter ahead of elections is not a coincidence. Especially considering what his obvious political stance is,” Jauregui tweeted.

She continued, “This place was one of our most effective organizing tools during 2020 and is where a lot of discourse and accountability happens. Please understand nothing these billionaires do is ever a coincidence.”

“Slowly but surely is the game, so we are apathetic instead of paying attention. When everything feels random and confusing, just know it is anything but. Just connect the dots,” she ended.

Jauregui’s comments came as Musk limited how many tweets a day users could view. Musk said that he implemented the changes “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

The initial limits on Twitter had verified users constrained to reading 6000 posts a day, unverified users to 600 posts a day and new unverified accounts could only read 300 posts a day. By the end of the day, Musk reported that the limits were raised to 10k posts for verified users, 1k for unverified users and 500 for new accounts.

Musk would later point out the “irony” the effects of limiting Twitter to users had as the tweet with his announcement allegedly “achieved a record view count.”