Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ To Close New York Film Festival

Michael Mann’s Ferrari has been selected as the closing-night movie at the New York Film Festival in October. The news Thursday comes after the pic starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz was tapped to world premiere in competition in August at the Venice Film Festival.

The New York screening for the Neon pic is set for October 13 at Alice Tully Hall ahead of its Christmas release date.

The snapshot in the life of Enzo Ferrari is set in 1957, when the marriage of Enzo (Driver) and Laura (Cruz) has begun to fracture as a result of his philandering and the tragic recent death of their young son. Their unsettled domestic world is on a collision course with his work life as Enzo faces a pair of major turning points: financial pressure to increase productivity, which means going against his long-standing desire to only produce race cars, and preparations for the treacherous cross-country open-road Mille Miglia race.

Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell also star.

“Michael Mann has made many remarkable movies but perhaps never one as simultaneously thrilling and moving as Ferrari,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director of the New York Film Festival. “Not just a feat of virtuosity, this is a grand and striking evolution of his career themes and his most deeply personal work. We are honored to welcome him to the festival for what I’m sure will be a closing night for the ages.”

The New York Film Festival opens September 29 with Todd Haynes’ May September, which stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman and is coming off its world bow at Cannes. The NY fest’s Centerpiece film is Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.