Fantasia Festival To Fete Nicolas Cage, Closing Night Film Revealed

Actor Nicolas Cage will be the featured guest at Quebec’s Fantasia International Film Festival, where he will receive the festival’s Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award.

On the night, Cage will also present his latest pic, Sympathy for the Devil. Written by Luke Paradise, the pic follows “The Driver” (Joel Kinnaman), who finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, “The Passenger” (Cage). As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. Deadline previously shared an exclusive first look at the pic here.

Announcing Cage’s honor, the festival said the actor was a “remarkable performer responsible for bringing life to some of the most fascinating people to grace the big screen in some of the most extraordinary films ever made.”

Cage’s career spans four decades and features projects of various scales and genres, including Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead, Con Air, Raising Arizona by the Coens, and, more recently, 2021’s Pig. He won the Best Actor Oscar in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas and was nominated again in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation.

Elsewhere, the festival today announced that it will close with the world premiere of We Are Zombie, the latest project from the Quebecois cult collective RKSS (Summer of 84). Based on the comic The Zombies That Ate the World, the film is set in a society where zombies, referred to as “living-impaired,” roam among us with no urge to eat flesh. The film stars Megan Peta Hill (Riverdale), Alexandre Nachi (1991), and Derek Johns (The Boys). Also on board is RKSS mainstay Jean-Philippe Bernier, handling both the cinematography and the pulsing electro soundtrack with his duo Le Matos.

The festival will open with the North American premiere of Pascal Plante’s latest pic Red Rooms (Les chambres rouges). The film debuted this week at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.