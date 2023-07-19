Foundation For The Augmentation Of African Americans In Film Reveals New Board Of Directors

On the heels of the completion of the LightReel Film Festival and Black Reel Awards, the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) has announced its new board of directors.

The board will consist of entertainment industry executives, medical professionals and dedicated business professionals who are tasked with guiding the FAAAF, its projects and programs through their most expansive and ambitious upcoming years. While projects like the Black Reel Awards and the LightReel Film Festival look forward to expanding in their scope, celebrating BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) stories and films, the board is also devoted to expanding it’s signature programs, Reel Kids and the Producer’s Institute, which are geared to introduce new generations to various possibilities in cinema.

Joining existing board members, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ivan Walks, Vice-Chair of the Board, Judith Fitzgerald and FAAAF founder Tim Gordon are newcomers producers Stephanie Frederic, and co-founder of BRON studios Brenda Gilbert, award winning documentarian Lance Kramer, and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Frank Shih.

FAAAF’s Tim Gordon was quoted, “I am extremely excited and humbled to be joined by such a diverse and profoundly experienced group of professionals, who will assist in guiding FAAAF through its next phase of growth and development. We have a daunting and impressive slate of projects that the Board must steward and elevate. I am confident that this talented group will rise to the task before them and help the Foundation navigate and conquer the deep yet satisfying waters ahead.”

Links to the board member biographies are below:

Dr. Ivan Walks, MD, Board Chairman, Judith Fitzgerald, Vice Chair, Stephanie Frederic, Brenda Gilbert, Tim Gordon, Lance Kramer and Dr. Frank Shih.