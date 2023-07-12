‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin To Lead Netflix Series ‘Castaway Diva’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin has been cast as lead in Castaway Diva, a Netflix drama about an aspiring singer who becomes stranded on a desert island.

After being suck on the island for 15 years, Park’s character Set Mok-ha embarks on a journey to become a ‘diva’ who she returns to civilization.

Joining Pak are South Korean Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon and Kim

Joo-hun. Kim portrays a once-popular singer and Seo Mok-ha’s idol, who seeks a new lease on life

after encountering her fan from the island. Chae plays Kang Bo-geol, a calm

and introverted variety show PD.

Castaway Diva will be directed Oh Chung-hwan (Hotel Del Luna, Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping) — marking their third collaboration.

Park’s series Extraordinary Attorney Woo has become a huge hit in South Korea and on Netflix outside the Asian county, continuing the trend for South Korean dramas gaining international fan bases. The show spent 21 weeks in the Global Non-English Top 10 last year (tying with Squid Game) and reached the Top 10 in 57 countries.

Castaway Diva launches late this year.