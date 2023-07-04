‘Extraction 2’ & ‘The Witcher’ Dominate Netflix Top 10

Extraction 2 was No. 1 on Netflix’s English-language film list for the week of June 26-July 2, its third straight week at the top, with 17.5M views.

To date, the Chris Hemsworth-starring blockbuster has 102.5M views. The first installment of Extraction also held strong on the list for the third week with 6M views. The Perfect Find, based on Tia Williams’ novel and starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, rose to No. 2 with 11M viewers.

The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez entered the new Most Popular list at No. 10 (now based on 91 days of views) with 128.7M views since its May 12 premiere. New to the list were psychological thriller Run Rabbit Run (8.4M views), starring Sarah Snook, and the critically acclaimed animated feature Nimona (3.2M views), based on ND Stevenson’s beloved webcomic and graphic novel. Returning films included documentary Take Care of Maya (4.6M views), and Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (2.4M views).

On the television side, The Witcher landed the No. 1 spot on the English-language list with 15.2M views. Fans also revisited the first season with 2.2M views this week. Last week’s topper Black Mirror slipped to No. 2 with 5.4M views, Catching Killers Season 3 followed at No. 3 with 4.1M views and Glamorous was No. 4 with 3.5M viewers. Others on the list include Our Planet II and Never Have I Ever. Documentary series Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators debuted at No. 8 with 2.8M views.