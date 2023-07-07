Malmö To Host 68th Eurovision Song Contest

The Swedish city Malmö will host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest following Sweden’s win at this year’s event.

The contest will be held on Saturday May 11 at the Malmö Arena with the semi-finals happening earlier the same week on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday May 9. Watch the announcement video below.

The city, in the south of the Scandinavian country, was selected by host network SVT and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) after Swedish singer Loreen’s historic second win at the 67th Eurovision in Liverpool, UK, earlier this year.

The win meant Loreen became the first woman to win the competition twice and tied Sweden with Ireland as the country with the most wins (7).

Eurovision’s popularity has been ballooning in recent years, delivering strong ratings on networks around the world. In the U.S., it has been streaming on Peacock for the past three editions, while in Europe is is carried on almost all major public service networks. It is among the continent’s most-watched TV shows.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.”

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

The city was chosen after a city bid process that examined facilities at the venue, ability to accommodate thousands of people and local infrastructure, among other criteria.

Ebba Adielsson, SVT’s Executive Producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, added: “We received strong, compelling, and creative proposals from several cities for which we are extremely grateful. The involvement of all the bidding municipalities has been outstanding.

“When we finally had all the options, we did an overall assessment to consider all factors involved in organizing this huge event. Malmö was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily. Malmö is also firmly committed to providing both those visiting and living in the city a chance to participate in the festivities.”

Malmö joins Swedish capital Stockholm and neighboring Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, as the only cities to have hosted the event three times.