‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Was Almost Kicked Off Hit Show For Drug Use, He Claims

Dominic Fike was given a choice: ditch the drugs, or lose his job on HBO’s hit, “Euphoria.”

The 27-year-old actor, who plays Elliott on the drama, is candid about his struggles.

“I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, (that’s) mainly about drugs is very difficult,” he said to Apple Music interviewer Zane Lowe.

Fortunately, the production was willing to work with him. Series creator Sam Levinson got him a “sober coach.” However, it “did not work because I was, you know [high].”

Asked if he was high on the set, he admitted, “Oh, my God, yeah, dude. I was so f—ed up doing a lot of that show. It was really bad.”

Things were going downhill fast.

“I was reprimanded for it,” Fike said. “I almost, you know, got kicked off the show…. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.'”

Producers used scenes where he was under the influence, Fike claimed.

“Yeah, that’s entertainment dude,” Fike said. “They give you a bunch of money and they’re like, ‘Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'”

Fike was about to hit rock bottom.

“I was heavily addicted to so many drugs,” he said. “Trying to make a f–––ing album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible.”

Rehab was next in spring 2020. Fortunately, he was offered a return to “Euphoria.” He is now sober and will be on Season 3 of the series.

“I have a better dynamic with everybody,” he said.

“I mean, well, I don’t know. Almost everybody,” he added, a reference to costar and ex-Hunter Schafer. “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults, kind of. I’m trying.”