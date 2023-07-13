Patrick Mahomes And Lionel Messi Double Winners At ESPY Awards

Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Argentina and soon-to-be Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi took multiple trophies Wednesday at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP for a second time after leading the Chiefs past the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s Super Bowl, was named Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, and Best NFL Player in the ceremony tonight in Los Angeles. His Chiefs won the ESPY for Best Team.

Messi won for Best Soccer Player and Best Championship Performance, the latter for leading Argentina to his first World Cup championship in December. Messi, widely considered one of the best players of all time, touched down in the U.S. earlier in the week in advance of his introduction Sunday as the newest member of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. He is scheduled to make his debut with the team July 21.

Other ESPY winners tonight in the ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood included U.S. ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who was named Best Athlete, Women’s Sports; L.A. Lakers star LeBron James, honored for Best Record-Breaking Performance for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record; and Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, named Best MLB Player.

RELATED: U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Will Retire At End Of The Year

Honorary awards went to Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks (the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance) and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team (the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage). The Buffalo Bills training staff, who saved the life of the Bills’ Damar Hamlin after he suffered a heart attack during a game, received the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Here’s the complete list of tonight’s winners:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Championship Performance

Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Jon Jones

Best Boxer

Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Liam Hendriks

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Buffalo Bills Training Staff

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

San Antonio Spurs

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

Dr. Richard Lapchick