ESPN Analyst Shaka Hislop Faints & Collapses During Live On-Air Show

Shaka Hislop, ESPN analyst and former soccer player, fainted and collapsed during a pre-match coverage on the sports network.

Hislop made an appearance on-air during pre-game coverage of a friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan. The analyst joined co-host Dan Thomas during the live segment before he started wobbling and lost his balance. Hislop fell forward and collapsed until Thomas.

Thomas is heard screaming Hislop’s name and saying “We need some help” before people rush in to aid the former goalkeeper after falling on the field.

Thomas would later update fans on Twitter saying, “Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

At halftime, Thomas was seen on-screen to update viewers on Hislop’s condition.

“He’s conscious he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all he says he’s apologized profusely — not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” Thomas said on-air. “Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious. And we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst the family.”

Thomas said that they spoke to Hislop’s wife and said “Things are looking OK.”