Former ESPN On-Air Talent Jalen Rose, David Pollack, Jordan Cornette & More React To Layoffs

ESPN has let go of about 20 on-air personalities who have now taken to social media to react to the news following the cuts.

David Pollack shared a message with his followers on Twitter after news broke that he was one of the talents who got laid off from the sports network.

“I won’t be brought back to College GameDay next year or to ESPN and just wanted to say thank you to so many people. I just appreciate everybody along the journey,” the former NFL player said in his video statement. “You know, 12-13 years ago, ESPN taking a chance on me and all the people that I got to work with.”

He continued, “I got to work with so many great people and do so many things, that was so awesome for so many years and I’m just very, very thankful for it. And I don’t know what’s next, I have no clue what’s next in my life. But one thing God show me all along the way is that he is for me, he’s not against me.”

Pollack joined College Game Day in 2011 as an analyst and throughout his tenure contributed to other ESPN shows like College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Show, College Football Live, SportsCenter, and College Football Playoff coverage.

“I know God’s got something amazing for me, I don’t know what it’s going to be but thank you to all my teammates and all the people that played a part in it. And all you that watched and cheered me on,” Pollack added. “And I don’t know what’s next, but I know it’s gonna be amazing.”

Jalen Rose, who was an ESPN studio analyst for NBA Countdown and co-host of Jalen & Jacoby, quote-tweeted a message that offered their support following news he was let go from the network.

“Appreciate you family! LOVE,” Rose tweeted.

Jordan Cornette, host and college basketball analyst, took to Twitter and said, “Enjoyed my 6 years at ESPN. On to the next opportunity.”

Previously, Suzy Kolber tweeted, “Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back.”

Other personalities that were let go from their duties at ESPN included Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy, Keyshawn Johnson, Matt Hasselbeck, Chris Chelios, Steve Young, Rob Ninkovich, Neil Everett, Ashley Brewer, Joon Lee, LaPhonso Ellis, Todd McShay and Jason Fitz.