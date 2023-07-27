‘Escaping Denver’ Podcast Set For TV Adaptation From Raven Banner & Rogue Panda

EXCLUSIVE: Escaping Denver, the Canadian podcast that explores the bizarre and outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding the Denver International Airport, is heading towards the small screen.

Film sales and distribution company Raven Banner Entertainment and Vancouver production company Rogue Panda Pictures have teamed up to develop a TV series based on the podcast.

The podcast, whose third season will launch this fall, follows Sara and Noah, who wake up in complete darkness, trapped miles below the Denver International Airport with no hope for escape. Their only hope could come from the complete stranger they can send voice messages to.

The audio series was Corus Entertainment’s first scripted podcast and has had over 1.3M downloads globally. It was created by Rogue Panda’s Mike Howorun and Brady Roberts, and produced by Matthew Hall, Howorun and Roberts.

The TV series will use the podcast itself as the launch-point for the adaptation and the meta series will follow a young woman, who is a fan of Escaping Denver, as she assembles a team of internet sleuths to infiltrate the tunnels of Denver International Airport to prove once and for all that the fictionalized podcast is actually reality.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Rogue Panda Pictures to adapt Escaping Denver into a series,” said Andrew T. Hunt, managing partner of Raven Banner. “The podcast has truly resonated with listeners, and we see incredible potential in translating this strange and fantastical world to the small screen to deliver a unique and thrilling series that genre fans will love.”

“Escaping Denver has a narrative that is tailor-made for a visually captivating TV series,” added Rogue Panda’s Brady Roberts, “Fans can expect an adaptation that retains the essence of the podcast while exploring new dimensions of the world and its complex characters. Partnering with Raven Banner Entertainment allows us to combine our passion for storytelling with their production experience, to deliver a series that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”