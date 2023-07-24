‘Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia’ Unveils Gkids Release Date, Trailer, English-Language Voice Cast

Gkids has unveiled the U.S. release date, first trailer and English-language voice cast for Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated animated feature Ernest & Celestine, which it likewise released stateside.

Slated for a September 1 release at the Village East in New York, as well as at L.A.’s Laemmle Santa Monica and Laemmle Glendale and additional markets nationwide (view the full list here), the film based on the children’s books by Gabrielle Vincent has Andrew Kishino playing Ernest the bear, with Ashley Boettcher as his unlikely mouse friend Celestine. Others in this cast of the film, which is also coming to U.S. theaters in its original French-language form, include David Lodge, Anne Yatco, Lena Josephine Marano, Bill Lobley and Daniel Hagan. Check out its trailer above.

The new Ernest & Celestine flick nabbed a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 48th César Awards after opening in France in December. It watches as Celestine accidentally breaks Ernest’s beloved violin, with the pair then taking a long voyage to Ernest’s country of Gibbertia, in order to track down the only artist who can repair it. When they arrive, they are shocked to discover that all forms of music have been banned in Gibbertia for many years, and a land once known across the world for its incredible musicians has fallen silent. It is then up to Ernest, Celestine and their new friends, including a mysterious masked outlaw, to bring music and happiness back to the land of bears.

Directed by Jean-Christophe Roger and Julien Chheng, from a script by Guillaume Mautalent, Sébastien Oursel and Jean Regnaud, A Trip To Gibberitia is produced by Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner and Stéphan Roelants. The film made its U.S. premiere as the opening night film of the New York Children’s Film Festival this past March.