‘Entertainment Tonight’ Undergoes Layoffs



EXCLUSIVE: There has been a round of layoffs at the daily syndicated entertainment newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight. About 10% of the staff at the CBS Media Ventures program were affected, sources tell Deadline.

We hear the layoffs included the head of graphics, post supervisor, head of photography and some producers. The cuts stemmed from a reduction in the ET digital programming footprint over the past few months, sources said.

The last major round of layoffs at Entertainment Tonight came in 2019 in another digital operations scaleback. At the time, the teams of website ET Online and live-streaming network ET Live were consolidated, resulting in the departures of at least a dozen staffers.

Entertainment Tonight, which has been on the air for over four decades, is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, with Matt Cohen as weekend host and correspondent.