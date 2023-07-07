Endeavor Invests In Jennifer O’Connell & Rebecca Quinn’s Velvet Hammer Media

Endeavor’s investment in the non-scripted space continues.

The company, which owns talent agency WME, has invested in Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn’s Velvet Hammer Media.

Endeavor, which also owns IMG and UFC, has taken a minority stake in the business. The deal comes after Deadline revealed in March that Endeavor was planning to invest heavily in the non-scripted space, after investing in Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group.

O’Connell and Quinn launched Velvet Hammer in February after leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, where they had overseen non-scripted programming including FBoy Island for the then-named HBO Max.

Subsequently, they have scored greenlights for The Big Bakeover for The CW and Empty Nest Refresh for Roku. They also have development deals and projects in the works at Netflix and NBCUniversal.

“Since starting VHM, we have been inspired by the support and well wishes we received from across the industry, including from our colleagues and crew we’ve worked with over many years,” said O’Connell and Quinn. “For the last several months, we’ve had the privilege of connecting with Rebecca Sanhueza and the team at Endeavor, who have shown a true understanding of what we aim to achieve and an unwavering commitment to our vision. As a result, during this process our confidence in building a successful relationship with Endeavor has surged, driving us to seize every opportunity. We are deeply appreciative for the chance to build VHM into a powerhouse production company and, via our Inside Access program, a force for progress in unscripted.”

Rebecca Sanhueza, EVP of Content Strategy & Development and Head of Nonscripted Content at Endeavor, added, “Over the course of their careers, Jen and Rebecca have developed and produced some of television’s most provocative shows, entertained broad audiences, fueled the zeitgeist, and reflected our culture in dynamic and surprising ways. The moment we learned they had branched out on their own, we wanted to be in business with them. We believe in their bold, creative point of view and independent thinking, and their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re thrilled to partner on the incredible storytelling opportunities ahead.”

Greg Akselrud and Roger Lee of Stubbs, Alderton & Markiles, and Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior of Weinstein Senior advised Velvet Hammer Media on the transaction.