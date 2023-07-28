Emmys: New January Date To Be Firmed Up In August As 2023 Telecast Formally Leaves September Berth

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are temporarily without an airdate. As Deadline has reported, for weeks now, Fox which carries the show this year, and the TV Academy had been working on alternatives with the WGA — and now SAG-AFTRA — both on strike. As of last week, January emerged as the leading option; it is now certain that the Emmys will be held then, I hear.

As for the exact date, that will take a little longer as Fox continues the dialogue with the TV Academy while also piecing together its midseason plans. The process is expected to stretch into August, and it may be another week or two before a date is set.

As for the 2023 Emmys’ original Sept. 18 date, it had not been viable for a couple of weeks. That has been formalized as now any preparations for a September ceremony have been scrapped and, as first reported by Variety, vendors have been notified too that the awards show is off (for now).