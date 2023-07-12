Emmys: HBO Still Dominates, But Underdog Surprises Like Viral Sensation ‘Jury Duty’ Help Make Them Still Relevant – Analysis

Every now and then the Emmys will surprise us just by having a surprise.

Too often the same people from the same shows turn up year after year, and with the 75th Emmy Awards nominations out today, that is certainly the case, but this year my fellow Emmy voters (full disclosure: I am a longtime member and former Governor of the Writers branch) also proved they could cut through the clutter and the imposing mountain of content to make way for some newbies and deserving shows that might have been hard to find.

ATAS

Chief among these, and the most heartening surprise of the morning, might not be just because Amazon Freevee’s hybrid comedy/reality series Jury Duty landed a slot in the uber-competitive Best Comedy Series category — over more hyped new contenders like Apple TV+’s Shrinking and Peacock’s Poker Face, among others left at the gate — but that it scored four key nominations overall including Writing, Supporting Actor for James Marsden playing James Marsden and Casting of a Comedy Series.

This sensational show snuck on Amazon’s commercial secondary Freevee service and soon became a viral sensation. That caught the streamer off guard, so much so that during Emmy campaign period it also quickly pivoted and made it available on Amazon’s main Prime Video platform with a warning that it would only be there a limited time. As of this morning, if you watch Jury Duty on Prime Video it says it will be “leaving” in 30 hours. Hey Amazon, you might want to consider extending the run as final Emmy voting goes on to August 28 and you can bet a lot of voters looking to check this show out now that it has crashed the Emmys likely have no idea exactly what Freevee is.

Amazon Freevee

I could definitely tell something was in the air with this show, even predicted it would pull off a surprise Comedy Series nom at our sister site Gold Derby, where its chances were listed as 100-to-1, but I am not sure I ever believed it could. The writing nomination (Episode 5 was submitted) also was a long shot, I thought as I marked my ballot for it. After attending the packed FYC event Amazon had for the show June 14 at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, I made it the lead in my Notes on the Season column just as voting had opened. You could just tell this was a unique show — one real person selected for a jury on a trial that in every other way was completely fake with actors — that was fresh, original and a high-wire act that could have gone wrong in so many ways but turned out to be a water-cooler topic of conversation and a comedy series that actually was funny.

The big question was whether the vast 20,000-plus voters who all get a say in the program categories like Best Comedy Series had even seen the inventive series created by The Office duo of Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg. Obviously enough of them had, and those in individual branches had as well. In that June column I said Susan Farris’ remarkable job of casting should win and that Marsden’s tightrope act of playing a self-absorbed version of himself is unlike any other acting gig this year — a feat fellow actors recognized. And if it seems largely improvised, the Writers branch realized that each episode was planned out with precision, with lines being fed on the fly through earpieces, and as worthy as any other script that follows a more traditional path to the Emmys.

From left: Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach in FX’s ‘The Bear’ FX on Hulu/Everett Collection

It was also nice to see that in addition to the expected returns in comedy like Abbott Elementary (though surprisingly shut out of writing and directing), Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, and reigning two-time champ Ted Lasso (with a leading 21 noms among comedies), that voters made room for FX’s much acclaimed The Bear (even if it feels more like a drama) and Netflix’s breakout Wednesday. With lots of Emmy talk already (hello, Jamie Lee Curtis!) about its currently running Season 2, The Bear could benefit from being top of mind as ballots go live next month. The big question is whether Jury Duty, by far the nominee with the lowest number of overall noms in this category, somehow can be the little engine that could. At this point, the producers have no idea what a second season could even look like, so this might be its only chance. At the very least, it is races like this that make the Emmys seem fresh and relevant again.

The same would go for Drama Series, where it clearly is HBO’s world and we only live in it. The pay cabler’s impressive haul really was remarkable, with four of the category’s eight nominations and a collective 82 (!) nominations spread among its contenders here: Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House Of The Dragon. Their dominance comes at a cost, though, with last year’s biggest Emmy winner, The White Lotus — which ruled Limited/Anthology Series — now forced into this category due solely to the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s character in Season 2.

White Lotus producers appealed the decision a couple of times to the Academy but to no avail, with the result being HBO has no presence among this year’s five Limited Series/Anthology nominees, where it is usually a powerhouse. Netflix now is the early front-runner with the excellent Beef or Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with 13 noms each. If they split, I would look for another Amazon product that deservedly surpassed expectations, the terrific Daisy Jones and The Six to pull off a win. And suddenly, with Jury Duty, it has some path to ease the pain of the rejection of Amazon’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series, which landed just a few technical mentions and nothing in major categories. Sometimes the little guys win.

One of the most interesting “trends”, if we can call it that, was the resurgence of the Television Movie category which has largely been dismissed in recent years in the shadow of Limited Series/Anthology’s dominance. Where this really was apparent was in the combined Limited Series, Anthology and Television Movie writing category, usually completely comprised of Limited Series contenders. Not this year. Stand alone TV Movies, Prey, Fire Island, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story represented fully half the nominees there with Weird Al gaining an overall impressive 8 noms and Prey taking 6 in a category where usually the only nominations these films get is the one for Outstanding Television Movie. Disney + won the category last year with a Chip ‘N Dale movie to give you an idea, and before that a Dolly Parton Christmas movie. To round out the category Dolly is back with another one, and Disney + has the Hocus Pocus sequel to compete. Suddenly this isn’t such a throwaway category for Emmy watchers.

HBO

The Academy, in an effort to cap the number of nominations per category that just a few shows turned out to dominate, instituted a rule change where voters could only select up to five choices (generally) and up to eight in Drama and Comedy program categories. This was designed to spread the wealth but the results were mixed. In acting though the results in terms of creating a wide choice of nominees seemed even more egregiously limited to a handful of shows, mostly those on HBO. For instance in Guest Actor and Guest Actress in a Drama Series the collective 12 nominated actors came only from either Succession or The Last Of Us. Two shows. Period. Embarrassing.

‘The White Lotus’ MAX

It was a similar situation in Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series where 14 of the 16 nominees were either in Succession (5) or The White Lotus (9), the latter seeing virtually its entire principal cast gaining recognition just as it did last year in the Limited Series categories. Only Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul and Elizabeth Debicki, sole acting nominee for The Crown managed to cut through the HBO stranglehold on the four above mentioned categories. A handful of shows only could crack the corresponding comedy categories as well, largely (but not completely at least) dominated by actors from Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Mrs. Maisel, and The Bear .

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk in AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

One area where the wealth was indeed spread was among my fellow writers branch members who only gave one show, Better Call Saul. nominations for two different scripts (the series had actually submitted five). Otherwise there are a variety of shows, not just one or two, to choose from. The writers often turn out to be the branch that thinks most out of the box when it comes to nominations.

The big question of the morning still remains not what was nominated or not nominated for Emmys, but just when we will find out who actually wins. All TV Academy Chairman Frank Scherma would say when promoting the show during this morning’s announcements was that the Creative Arts Emmys are “currently” scheduled for September 9 and 10, and the Primetime Emmys on Fox are “currently” scheduled for September 18. With no end in sight for the WGA strike, and an imminent SAG strike too, it really seems like it would take a miracle to keep those dates. Speculation about when they would take place is rampant. November? January? From what I heard from a studio with seemingly some good intel that it most likely will be January, but a key reason is not so much what the actors might do, but more because of the writers. It’s complicated. Hopefully the Emmys take place before the Oscars. Stay tuned.