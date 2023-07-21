Emmy Final Voting Dates Reaffirmed By TV Academy, January Emerges As Leading Option If Telecast Is Pushed Due To Strikes

As Deadline reported last week, the final-round voting timeline for the 75th Primetime Emmys remains the same, with TV Academy members casting their votes to determine 2023 winners August 17-28. The plan was confirmed at a TV Academy board meeting Thursday night.

There is no change yet to the previously set Emmy telecast date, September 18. A move is likely to be announced next week barring any miracle breakthrough in the studios’ standoff with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, with the guilds on strike and no prospects of any parties returning to the negotiating table anytime soon.

As Deadline and others have reported, January 2024 and November 2023 had been the timeframes the TV Academy and the 2023 Emmys broadcaster, Fox, have been discussing. No final decision has been made as talks between the two sides continue, though January appears to have emerged as the more likely option.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations,” the TV Academy said in a statement Friday. “We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed as previously planned on June 12. Talks between SAG-AFTRA and studios’ rep AMPTP ended without a deal later that day, and an actors strike was subsequently called.

As a result, no SAG-AFTRA members are allowed to participate in any interviews, panels, FYC events, awards shows, etc., limiting the shows’ avenues to campaign in Phase 2.

Technically, awards shows fall under a different SAG-AFTRA agreement, the Network Code TV contract, so actors are allowed to participate in the entertainment part of the ceremony. But still, without nominee star power and without WGA writers working on the show, pulling off an Emmy telecast during a double strike is unfeasible.