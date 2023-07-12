Emmys 2023: Here’s A List Of First-Time Nominees

Congrats to the rookies!

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards featured lots of first-timers to the party. Here’s the list of people who will get to attend their first Emmy ceremony as a true contender.

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Jasmine Guy (Chronicles of Jessica Wu)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Sabrina Imacciatore (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, SNL, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Jason Segal (Shrinking)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham)

Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham)

