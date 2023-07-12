Emmy Snubs & Surprises: Helen Mirren, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ Elizabeth Olsen, Harrison Ford, & ‘Yellowstone’ Cold-Shouldered; ‘Jury Duty’ Verdict Gets A Thumbs Up

A potential actors strike may be looming, but the 75th Primetime Emmys looks full-steam ahead, for now.
Announcing the nominations today at the historic Hollywood Athletic Club, Yvette Nicole Brown and TV Academy boss Frank Scherma read out some familiar and once again strongly tipped names including Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. However, it was the names and shows the past Emmy nominee and the RadicalMedia co-founder did not utter that left some hopefuls with a bad taste in their mouths this morning.
Noting that they hoped the “ongoing guild negotiations can come to equitable and swift end,” the duo did not mention the work of a Dame of the realm, a real prince, a big-screen legend or, yet again, Yellowstone.
RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery
Hard to tell how there will be an Emmys if SAG-AFTRA join the WGA on the picket lines. However, right now, the ceremony is set to air on Fox on September 18 – which is a Monday.
RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery
With that, here’s our take on who got the Emmy cold shoulder this morning, plus a few surprises too. Drop us a line if you think we missed anyone this year.
SNUBS
HELEN MIRREN
The beloved Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner was left in the past in the Drama Actress category for her 1923 role.
HARRY & MEGHAN
The Sussexes’ well-watched and mildly controversial docuseries was once the jewel in Netflix’s crown. Today, with no major nominations for the Liz Garbus-directed six-parter, the TV Academy clearly are in favor of abdication.
RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER
Swordplay rival House of the Dragon nailed a Drama Series nomination today, but Amazon’s mega-budget telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s tales of Mordor and more was left with below-the-line offerings only.
ELLE FANNING
A great performance playing Catherine the Great on Hulu’s The Great was not good enough for Emmy voters
BAD SISTERS
Co-creator and star Sharon Horgan received a Drama Actress nom, but the Peabody- and BAFTA-winning show itself has no Emmy in the mix for its debut season.
HARRISON FORD
The big-screen icon’s foray onto the small screen in Shrinking turned out to mean little to the TV Academy.
RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023
RESERVATION DOGS
One of the most innovative and acclaimed shows on TV garnered only a Sound Editing nomination today. Heading into the FX’s series final season, one has to wonder what’s the TV Academy’s problem with this Indigenous series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi?
SELENA GOMEZ
There was a lot of love once again for Only Murders in the Building, but not for the actress who holds the whole shindig together — then again past nominee Steve Martin was snubbed too this year
The MCU alum is a past Emmy nominee for her WandaVision performance. Yet, today, TV Academy voters broke their habit of “once nominated, always nominated,” by putting a hex on the actress’ Love & Death role
YELLOWSTONE
Kevin Costner may be exiting one of the most popular shows on TV, but TV Academy voters already once again put the Taylor Sheridan created drama out to pasture.
RACHEL WEISZ
Double dipping in two roles in the reimaging of Dead Ringers, Weitz went 0-for-2 today.
RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows
SURPRISES
JURY DUTY
The hidden(ish)-camera comedy series was a joy to watch and a snowballing hit for Freevee and Amazon. Today the verdict was a solid yes.
DOMINIQUE FISHBACK
The Swarm actress was all over the Emmys today, rightly so.
The experimental Brett Morgan helmed documentary on the Divine David was snubbed by the Oscars earlier this year. Wednesday, Moonage Daydream earned five Emmy 2023 nominations. Freak Out!
OBI-WAN KENOBI
Never underestimate the force of bringing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to play their old Jedi roles.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.