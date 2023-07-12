Paris Barclay Makes Emmy History With ‘Dahmer’ Directing Nomination

Paris Barclay made some television history this morning.

Scoring a nomination Wednesday for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the seasoned director now occupies a rarified perch.

Two-time Emmy winner Barclay is the first Black director to sweep the narrative table and be nominated in the Drama, Comedy and now Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie categories.

“I’m mostly just incredibly grateful,” said Barclay to Deadline of today’s nomination for the show’s “Silenced” episode.

Grateful to the terrific writers I’ve been fortunate to work with on Emmy episodes – David Milch, Aaron Sorkin, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, and now I can add David McMillan and Janet Mock to the list.

But I’m also grateful I’ve been able to help tell stories that really matter, that really make a difference. This episode of Dahmer literally put the victim first, and when the victim was a gay, deaf, Black man, it’s not an everyday thing. I was proud to help newcomer Rodney Burford give a performance that matched Evan Peters’ intensity, and to portray his world in a way that people could really empathize with. It’s one of the episodes I’m proudest of in my career, and to be recognized is fantastic, but really secondary to getting to say “Tony Hughes mattered.”

The past DGA president previously was nominated for ABC’s NYPD Blue in 1998 and 1999, NBC’s The West Wing in 2002, and Fox’s Glee in 2010, 2013 and 2014. Now nominated for a total of nine times, including today, CAA-repped Barclay won the directing Emmy for the Steven Bochco-produced NYPD Blue in 1998 and 1999.

Clearly based on the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the Ryan Murphy produced and Evan Peters starring Dahmer – Monster was launched all 10 episodes on Netflix on September 22 last year. At Deadline’s Contenders event in April, Barclay offered a big picture perspective on the series. “It’s about Jeffrey Dahmer in title only, but it’s really about the systemic racism that allows this sort of thing to happen for so long without us fighting back,” the director said onstage with Peters and co-star Niecy Nash-Betts.

Quickly become one of the streamer’s most watched and certainly most talked about shows ever, by late November 2022 Dahmer – Monster became only the third Netflix series to surpass over a billion views, as Deadline’s Katie Campione reported.

Things may change if the actors of SAG-AFTRA go out on strike this week, but as of now the 2023 Emmy Awards are scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.