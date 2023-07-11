How To Watch The 2023 Emmy Nominations Online

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are being announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, July 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch the livestream above. The nominations also will be streamed live on Emmy.com/nominations.

Comic and Community alumna Yvette Nicole Brown will host the nominations along with Television Academy Chair and CEO Frank Scherma.

The Emmys celebrate excellence throughout the industry, recognizing the importance of writers, performers and all those who worked on television programs between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

In the marquee best drama series category, shows that may be named include HBO’s Succession, which won the statuette in 2020 and 2022 and could become a three-time winner for its fourth and final season. Others include Emmy darling The White Lotus, which won 10 Emmys in 2022, virtually sweeping the Limited Series categories, and now has been reclassified in the Drama Series category. Other possibilities include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul in its final go-round, The Last Of Us, the yet-to-be nominated Yellowstone and its prequel 1923.

In the limited series category, Netflix’s Beef is considered one to watch, along with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Black Bird, Fleishman Is in Trouble and Daisy Jones & the Six also are considered strong contenders for the category.

As for Outstanding Comedy Series, defending champion Ted Lasso is expected to do well with its second season, along with Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows. Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hacks, both nominated last year, didn’t return in time to qualify for consideration.

Fox will air the 75th Emmy Awards live on Monday, September 18, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.