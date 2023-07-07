Emmy Awards: Yvette Nicole Brown & TV Academy Chair Frank Scherma To Announce Nominees

Skip to main content
Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The live virtual ceremony is slated for Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. It will stream live on Emmys.com/nominations.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” said Scherma. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

Actress, writer, producer and host Brown earned an Emmy nomination for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show and is currently starring in Act Your Age on Bounce TV. She is best known for her roles on TV shows including CommunityDrake & Josh and The Odd Couple. Brown also has voiced characters on sh Pound PuppiesCentral ParkElena of Avalor and most recently Pupstruction. On the big screen, Brown has appeared in Avengers: EndgameRepo Men and Dream Girls. She also wrote, executive produced and starred in the romantic comedy Always a Bridesmaid, currently streaming on BET+.

Scherma is serving a second term as Chair of the Television Academy. He is president and co-founder of RadicalMedia, the award-winning production company behind projects such as Oscar-winning Summer of Soul, Emmy-winning Hamilton for Disney+, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Emmy-winning David Byrne’s American Utopia and Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer. He has served as executive producer on Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known and Sherman’s Showcase.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

