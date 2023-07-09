Elton John Receives Coldplay Tribute As He Signs Off Final European Tour With Emotional Farewell

Elton John signed off his final, final European tour on Saturday evening with an emotional two-hour concert in Stockholm – bringing to an (almost) end his fifty-year career and thousands of performances worldwide.

The singer, now 76, told his fans, “It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you’ve been absolutely magnificent, and he praised his band, “They’re really incredible. They are the best, I tell you, the best.”

Coldplay performed in Sweden on the same evening and delivered a video message to the veteran. Frontman Chris Martin said, “From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much.

“We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody.”

John’s final show began with Bennie and the Jets, and included a catalogue of his hits over the past half-century. He finally signed off with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018, has seen him perform to more than six million fans and is reported by Billboard magazine to be the first tour to reach ticket sales of $900million.

The singer-songwriter was the headline act at Glastonbury Festival last month, the only time he has ever attended the event.