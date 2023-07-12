Elton John Has A Chance To EGOT With Emmy Nomination For Live Concert ‘Farewell From Dodger Stadium’

Elton John might just secure his EGOT status at the 75th annual Emmy Awards.

The 76-year-old music icon received a nod from the Television Academy on Wednesday morning in the Outstanding Variety Special category for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The nod is one of three for Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which showcases his final North American show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. It is the first Disney+ live special to receive an Emmy nomination.

“It’s an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget,” John said in a statement following his nomination. “My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

This is John’s first Emmy nomination. If he secures the golden statuette, he will become the 19th person to secure EGOT status (which means to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). Viola Davis become the 18th when she won her Grammy in February.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

John’s journey to the EGOT began in 1986 when he won his first Grammy for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal with the song “That’s What Friends Are For,” a collaboration with Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder. He then went on to win an Oscar for The Lion King‘s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in 1994. In 2000, he secured a Tony for his Aida score.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows