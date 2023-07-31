Elon Musk’s Intensely Bright X Sign Taken Down From San Francisco Headquarters

X doesn’t mark the spot anymore.

The intensely bright “X” sign that was placed on top of the San Francisco headquarters of the social platform formerly known as has now been removed.

Several outlets have reported that the sign was taken out on Monday after complaints from resident neighbors. According to CNBC, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspections received 24 grievances that went from the sign being a nuisance to it being unsafe.

“This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled,” Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the SFDBI said in a statement to the outlet. “The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure. The fees will be for building permits for the installation and removal of the structure, and to cover the cost of the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department’s investigation.”

A notice of violation was issued on July 29 citing working without a permit and the building being unsafe. The citation indicates that officials tried to inspect the metal structure on several occasions but access was denied.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk said that despite all the challenges in San Francisco he was not moving X’s headquarters out of the city.

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too,” Musk shared.

He continued, “We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”