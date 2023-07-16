Elon Musk Makes Two Important Changes On Twitter Following Launch Of Ad Revenue Sharing Program

Elon Musk was busy over the weekend handling requests from followers on . The social media platform recently introduced an ad revenue-sharing program that rewards creators.

However, not all creators had the opportunity to get a piece of the ad revenue pie, which was pointed out to Musk who ended up changing the rules.

A Twitter user was ineligible to monetize their account because it was dedicated to their beagle.

“Profiles that feature animals or fictional characters are ineligible, unless directly affiliated with your brand or organization. Parody and fan accounts are not eligible for Subscriptions,” read Twitter’s Help Center page.

After another user asked Musk to “fix” the issue, Musk replied, “Consider this silly policy deleted as of now.”

Consider this silly policy deleted as of now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

The ad revenue-sharing program rewards content creators that engage in their replies, with Twitter giving them a piece of the pie of the ads served. However, a user expressed their gripe at Musk over the rate limit that prohibited the user from interacting with their followers as they had reached the threshold.

Musk promised the user that the limits would be increased replying, “We will increase the rate limit for verified users by 50%. Should take effect within a few hours.”

Thank you Elon. — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) July 16, 2023

In another tweet, Musk clarified that only verified users are counted as, in theory, those are not bot accounts that can manipulate the system.

“As promised. Soon, we will share ad revenue from profile page views, which should roughly double payouts,” he added. “Note, only views from verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to bot scam the view count.”

The ad revenue-sharing program comes as Twitter faces competition from Meta with the launch of Threads that recently crossed 100M users in less than a week. Threads is closely tied to Instagram with users from the latter platform able to use the same username and have their followers notified they have created a profile on the micro-blogging platform.

Threads, currently, doesn’t serve advertisements which gives Twitter an edge. Content creators on Musk’s platform are incentivized to stay on the digital space to drive up engagement and get a higher payout.