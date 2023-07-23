For users, “X” will soon mark the spot.

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after 12 a.m. ET, Twitter’s owner said that he’s looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account.

Musk has been known to prank people, so it remains to be seen if he will, in fact, ditch a well-known logo for his brand and risk confusion at a time when Twitter is facing increased competition.

The change isn’t surprising, given Musk’s long history with the name “X,” said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, to the Associated Press.

Musk’s rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is commonly known as SpaceX. And in 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

“They won’t get it,” Adamson said. “It’s a fitting end to a phenomenal unwinding of an iconic brand and business.”