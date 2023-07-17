Elise Finch Dies: Longtime CBS New York Meteorologist Was 51

CBS New York is mourning the loss of meteorologist Elise Finch who died suddenly over the weekend, the station announced Sunday. A cause of death has not been determined for Finch, who died in a hospital, according to a statement from WCBS. She was 51.

“Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years,” the station said in a statement, “Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.”

Finch joined WCBS in 2007 as weekend meteorologist and most recently appeared on the morning news. She most recently delivered the weather forecast on Friday, two days before the station announced her death.

Colleagues fought back tears on air this morning as they paid tribute to Finch, whom they described as a “bright light in the morning.”

Weekend evening anchor Jessica Moore is among those who remembered Finch on Twitter.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Moore wrote. “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”