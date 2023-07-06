Edward Norton To Voice Lee Harvey Oswald In Daisy Ridley-Narrated ‘True Spies’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Edward Norton is to voice Lee Harvey Oswald in a True Spies podcast narrated by Daisy Ridley.

Old interviews and diary entries from JFK’s assassin have been put together to form Oscar nominee Norton’s script for the historical true crime show. Star Wars star Ridley is hosting the series titled The Oswald Project, following in the footsteps of previous hosts Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Sophia DiMartino for the podcast’s fourth run.

The series is set to launch on July 18.

The Oswald Project tells the shocking story of the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy and Oswald’s relationship with the CIA. It will probe generations-long questions including whether Oswald was being trained by the CIA to become a KGB double-agent, or so he could take the fall for JFK’s murder, and whether he, as he claimed just before his own assassination, was “a patsy.”

Ridley said she has always been “fascinated by the mystery of JFK’s assassination and the character of Lee Harvey Oswald” so is “thrilled to kick off my run as the host of True Spies with this story.”

The podcast will drop later this month and subscribers to Spyscape+ will be able to see it sooner, on July 11. Spyscape Studios is producer and said episodes of previous seasons of True Spies have been downloaded more than 20 million times so far.

Ridley will soon be seen in noir thriller Magpie, which is based on a story she developed, while she is returning to the Star Wars franchise as Rey in one of the upcoming New Jedi Order movies directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Steven Knight.

Double Oscar-nominee Norton could most recently be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.