Ed Sheeran Serves ‘Em Up At Chicago’s Famed The Wiener’s Circle

Get yer “Red” hots.

That was the cry as customers flocked to Chicago’s iconic The Wiener’s Circle hot dog stand on Saturday. While the restaurant is known for its food and brusque staff, the overflow attraction yesterday was singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who was working the counter.

Sheeran announced on social media that he’d be giving away hot dogs at the establishment Saturday afternoon. A smiling Sheeran indeed was there, talking to fans and customers and serving up the iconic stand’s tasty hot dogs.

No explanation was given for the surprise appearance, which may be part of the next celebrity trend. Recently, Lana del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

Sheeran should not give up his day job, according to a social media post by the establishment.

“Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” the Wiener’s Circle tweeted.

Sheeran’s visit took place just a few hours before his planned Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, featuring KHALID and Cat Burns.