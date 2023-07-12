Ebon Moss-Bachrach On His First Emmy Nomination For ‘The Bear’ & Richie’s “Hard Earned Victories” In Season 2

The Emmys served up 13 nominations on a silver platter for FX’s The Bear Wednesday morning. Among them was a nod for Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his turn as Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) cousin Richie Jeremovich.

Like many nominees, Moss-Bachrach was alerted to his nomination when he was inundated with messages of congratulations from friends, co-stars, and others. In fact, the actor told Deadline he was “going for a nice evening swim with my beautiful wife” on vacation when he heard the news.

This marks Moss-Bachrach’s first Emmy nomination, though he says that the accolade feels more like a group effort, shouting out creator Chris Storer, fellow acting nominees Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, as well as casting director Jeanie Bacharach and sound mixing team Steve Giammaria and Scott D. Smith.

“I’m so excited that it’s a group recognition. For me, that’s everything,” he said.

While The Bear is just now receiving accolades for Season 1, the series recently debuted its sophomore season on Hulu. In the interview below, Moss-Bachrach reflected on Season 1 and dove deeper into filming Season 2.

DEADLINE: This is your first Emmy nomination. How does it feel to receive that accolade?

MOSS-BACHRACH: Truthfully, it feels so great because so many of us got nominated — for sound mixing, and our great casting director, Jeanie Bacharach, and Chris, our showrunner…it’s his baby. Ayo and Jeremy, [too], I’m so excited that it’s a group recognition. For me, that’s everything.

DEADLINE: Season 1 came out a year ago, so even though there’s renewed conversation about the show because of Season 2, were you nervous for nominations?

MOSS-BACHRACH: No, it’s not something that I think about so much. I’m just very proud of the show. What’s really meaningful to me is the response of people that have seen it and the adoration of the viewers and how it’s connected to people so much. That’s what I care about.

DEADLINE: I think we’ve seen a lot of growth from Richie from Season 1 to the end of Season 2. How have you seen him evolve?

MOSS-BACHRACH: I’m very happy for him. He’s struggled so much and has lost so much. And then Season 2 has lot of victories for him. He loses so hard and then he finally gets a win and, in a very Richie way, it’s so full-throated and exuberant. It’s just nice to to play somebody who gets to celebrate so much. Those are hard earned victories.

DEADLINE: I think that’s exactly why it’s so nice to see him win in Season 2. We’ve been waiting to see Richie hit his stride.

MOSS-BACHRACH: I think everyone wants to find a place. Everyone wants to have a home, and he couldn’t figure out how to get home or where home was. And yeah, he made it home for the time being. I think everything changes very quickly, in general, but, it’s a good moment for him.

DEADLINE: Episode 7 is kind of that turning point for Richie. I have to say, the scene I loved the most was Richie singing Taylor Swift in his car. You really committed to that scene.

MOSS-BACHRACH: I don’t have much Taylor Swift knowledge. I’ll say that. I know she’s a fan of Rhode Island, and anyone who is a fan of Rhode Island is okay in my book. I had the lyrics [to “Love Story”] down in the console. But I didn’t feel like he needed to know the lyrics exactly. It was really just about the feeling and the emotion there. And again, like I said before, just a moment of celebration. I think that moments like [that] when someone’s singing in a car at maximum volume, those are private moments that people have and it’s so nice in my job, we get to take those private moments and make them public and shine some light on them. I think it’s beautiful.

DEADLINE: Another really standout episode — it’s so hard to pick, but Episode 6. Fishes. It feels very anxiety inducing and relentless, and I’m curious how you go about shooting that.

MOSS-BACHRACH: To get that level of chaos actually takes a lot of organization. It’s never a chaotic set except when we’re rolling and there’s so many moving components with the camera and props. To get that choreography takes a deep amount of concentration and a lot of rehearsal to get it to a place where we can kind of let go and have it feel wild. And those are definitely the things about the show that I love shooting the most, trying to get that chaos and those ecstatic moments and capture them and preserve them.

DEADLINE: There are so many guest stars in that episode. I know that that level of chaos in scenes is not new to the main cast, but how was it to have all of them kind of throw themselves into this type of episode?

MOSS-BACHRACH: As someone who’s had to step onto a lot of sets that haven’t really felt like my own, where I’m coming in for a few days or a week or something, it’s really hard. It’s the first day of school and you’re like a transfer student. I think no matter how many accolades you have or how loved you are, how successful of an actor, there’s still that feeling of showing up as like a guest at a party, and you don’t really know anybody. So I had a lot of compassion and empathy for for Bob and for Sarah, for John Mulaney, etc. I think everyone did, and it is a very warm welcoming set. I know that they were nervous, but then I think that quickly went away. And it’s a great day for me always when I get to be on set with like 10 actors. The seventh episode, I was by myself a lot. I love that episode, but it was very lonely. And what I love about the show is just the ensemble scenes and getting to be with everyone.

DEADLINE: Before I let you go, I want to ask about Carmy and Richie. They end Season 2 on a tough note. How do you think they come back from that, if they do?

MOSS-BACHRACH: I mean, they are family, but look at Carmy’s relationship with his mom. I don’t think they really speak. So, I think anything goes. From my point of view, Richie is someone who’s very loyal and who lives loud and lives hard but also is willing to sort of say what he feels and move on. I don’t know how Carmy is. I don’t know if Carmi is so forgiving. So I’m not sure. I don’t know how he processes things so much. So it is a little bit of a mystery for me as well.