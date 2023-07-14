‘Dune: Part Two’ Skipping San Diego Comic-Con Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

San Diego Comic-Con Hall H had been reserved two Saturdays from now for a presentation by Legendary, which I hear was to strut out Dune: Part Two and the studio’s next Monsterverse movie. However, that’s not happening now due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Dune: Part Two panel was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Whether the pic showed up always hinged on there not being a SAG-AFTRA work stoppage. This is sad, as an appearance by Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh would have generated some much-needed fire to what already is a truncated and sleepy fanboy confab severely dented by the WGA strike. The Denis Villeneuve sequel to the multi-Oscar-winning blockbuster already made a pit stop at CinemaCon back in April, where the first trailer was shown.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released November 3 by Warner Bros. In the sequel, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya’s Chani and her Fremen desert tribe while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

TV networks have been planning and bracing for a SAG-AFTRA strike in their Comic-Con programming and those venturing to San Diego. For example, FX plans to show episodes and clips of series such as the soon-to-wrap Archer.

Paramount still will hold its Hall H exclusive look at its August-programmed tentpole Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, on July 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Deadline reached out to Comic-Con about how the SAG-AFTRA strike is further impacting the conference. We’ll keep you up to date if we hear about any more cancellations.