‘The Walking Dead’s Callan McAuliffe & ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Samuel Arnold Among Cast For Dickens-Inspired ‘Expectations’ Marking Movie Debut Of Dua Lipa’s Sister Rina Lipa

EXCLUSIVE: Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead), Blu Hunt (X-Men New Mutants), Samuel Arnold (Emily in Paris) and Annie Q. Riegel (The Leftovers) are starring in a contemporary movie spin-off of Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations.

Model Rina Lipa, sister of singer Dua Lipa, is making her feature debut in the family-oriented project, which is in post-production.

Additional cast includes Colin Ferguson (Eureka), Chris Gray (Ray Donovan: The Movie), Nadia Alexander (Blame), and Jenna Leigh Green (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

The movie will follow Great Expectations character Pip (played by McAuliffe) later in life. When he receives a mysterious invitation for a weekend retreat from his childhood benefactor Miss Havisham, he thinks his bad luck is about to change. Only, Miss Havisham never actually shows up. Instead, Pip is reunited with his first love, the beautiful but emotionally cold Estella (Blu Hunt). He also meets Avery Harper, a chef with an agenda (Annie Q. Riegel), Bernard Nasby, a hedge fund manager with a chip on his shoulder (Samuel Arnold), and a group of other characters who have all been invited to play Havisham’s succession game and solve a riddle that could unlock the inheritance of her fortune. The weekend takes an unexpected twist when one of the guests ends up dead and everyone present becomes a suspect.

The film is written and directed by Chris Robert Riegel, whose film Another You screened at TIFF in 2016. Producers are Dave Hansen (Siberia), Clay Pecorin (The Space Between Us) of Rainmaker Films, and Andrew Panay (Wedding Crashers) and Jared Iacino (He’s All That) of Panay Films. Filming took place in Canada.

The team are aiming for a festival run later this year.

Blu Hunt is represented by More/Medavoy Management, A3 Artists Agency, and Attorneys Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Samuel Arnold is represented by Unbreakable Entertainment, APA, and Bloch Law.