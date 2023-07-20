Universal Studios Florida To Debut DreamWorks Land In 2024

Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s animated characters from Trolls and Shrek to Kung Fu Panda next year.

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida is part of a group of new entertainment experiences hitting the resort in 2024, “and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments,” according to an announcement today on the park’s website.

The Comcast/NBC Universal-owned park didn’t give an opening date and said more details will be forthcoming, noting only that guests “will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring such popular franchises as Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.”