‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ & ‘Fantastic Friends’ Pulled From CW Schedule After 2 Episodes

There’s a change in Tuesday primetime programming on The CW. The network has pulled travelogue series Down To Earth with Zac Efron and Fantastic Friends after just two episodes. Both series premiered on July 18. Remaining episodes will be available on the CW app and cwtv.com.

The CW will air reruns of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (8-9 pm) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (9-10 pm) in their place.

Down To Earth and Fantastic Friends are the latest acquired series to be pulled from the CW schedule, following the Australian surfing drama Barons, which was pulled after four episodes in June.

Down To Earth with Zac Efron, acquired from Netflix, experienced a 24% drop in viewers from the first episode to episode 2, and Fantastic Friends had low viewership from the start, dropping from 161K viewers in episode 1 to 158K in episode 2. Seasons 1 and 2 of Down To Earth are still streaming on Netflix.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron follows Efron and superfoods expert Darin Olien as they travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. Series is executive produced by Efron, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett, Cisco Henson, Darin Olien, and Griffin Gmelich.

Per the official logline, Fantastic Friends is part adventure-travel series, part magic-infused challenge show and part a celebration of friendship.

Hosted by the Weasley twins James and Oliver Phelps of Harry Potter fame, the six-part series moves from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai, as the twins expand their horizons and explore new worlds, while engaging in a series of magic-themed challenges and competitions. In each episode, the Phelps twins travel to a destination to meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide.

Fantastic Friends is produced by Emmy-nominated Daniel Sharp and executive produced by James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Martin Blencowe and Daniel Sharp.

Katie Campione contributed to this report.