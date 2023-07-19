Dow Griffith To Receive Location Managers Guild International’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran location manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, And Justice For All) will be honored with the 2023 Location Managers Guild International’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It will be presented at the 10th annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, August 26 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Griffith is being honored for his lifetime career of over 65 motion pictures whose locations span the globe. The announcement was made Wednesday by LMGI Awards Committee Chairs John Rakich, LMGI President, and Robin Citrin, Supervising Location Manager.

Per the LMGI: “Griffith’s enthusiasm and creativity have set the scene for movies sites literally around the world and specializing in unique and foreign locations. His background in cultural anthropology and his adventurous spirit have taken him on planes, buses, tuk-tuks, motorcycles, dugout canoes, and helicopters to explore the world and its wonders in search of the best and most appropriate location settings. He has visited an enviable 500 regions of the planet and 237 World Heritage Sites.”

Griffith’s motion picture credits include Proof of Life, The Fountain, Ghost in the Shell, The Promise, The Bourne Legacy, Tropic Thunder, Carrie, The Chronicles of Riddick, Dinosaur, Mission to Mars, Jungle 2 Jungle, Sleepless in Seattle, Alive, Arachnophobia, Always, Moon Over Parador, The Color of Money, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Jerk, And Justice for All, and The Onion Field, among many others.

During his 45-year career, Dow has worked with filmmakers including Taylor Hackford, Darren Aronofsky, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Kathy Kennedy, Richard Vane, Norman Jewison, Brian DePalma, Paul Mazursky, Steven Soderbergh, M. Night Shyamalan, John Hughes, Martin Scorsese, Michael Apted, and Carl Reiner, among many others.

“We regard Dow to be the quintessential location manager as we have followed his adventures across the globe. Well-traveled and full of tales, Dow can be dropped off anywhere in the world and he will return with stories and must-go places. He is resourceful, personable, and highly adaptable to any situation with a lifetime of rich escapades. He is most deserving to be honored with this year’s LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Citrin.

Founded in 2003, the LMGI is a nonprofit organization of career location professionals working in film, TV, commercials and print. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent location managers in contract negotiations.