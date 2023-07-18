Donald Trump Says He Received Letter Saying He’s A Target Of January 6th Investigation

Donald Trump said that he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he is a target of a grand jury’s January 6th investigation, in what the former president said was a prelude to arrest and indictment.

In a message posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump said that the letter gave him a “very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

Trump said that he received the letter on Sunday night. The news quickly dominated coverage on cable news networks.

Smith already has indicted Trump on a series of charges relating to the former president’s withholding of classified documents after he left the White House. But he also is said to have been investigating Trump’s efforts to remain in the White House after the 2020 presidential election, including a plan to block the counting of electoral votes on January 6th and to put forth a slate of his own electors.

If Trump is indicted, it would be the third set of criminal charges he faces as he runs for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. He was indicted last spring on New York state charges related to hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, and later in Florida on federal charges related to the top secret documents he held after he left the presidency. A pre-trial conference in the Florida case is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

So far, Trump’s standing in the polls does not appear to have suffered, as he still has a wide lead in national surveys and in states like New Hampshire.

In his Truth Social message, Trump again bashed Smith as “deranged” and accused law enforcement of “political weaponization.” That message was echoed by some congressional Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Under a Biden administration, a Biden America, you expect this,” he said. He suggested that Trump was being targeted because he was Biden’s “number one opponent.”

More to come.