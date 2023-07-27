Prosecutors Claim Donald Trump Sought To Delete Mar-A-Lago Security Footage As New Charges Are Added To Classified Documents Case

Federal prosecutors have brought a trio of new felony charges against Donald Trump, claiming that the former president sought to delete Mar-a-Lago security camera footage as a way to conceal information from the FBI and a grand jury.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team also added another defendant to the case, Carlos de Oliveira, a property manager at Mar-a-Lago, joining Trump and an aide, Walt Nauta, in the case. Trump and Nauta each have pleaded not guilty.

The new charges were outlined in a superseding indictment filed in Florida federal court on Thursday. They include two more counts of obstruction and a count of willful retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors allege that Trump, Nauta and de Oliveira were in on the effort to delete the security footage, which was under subpoena. They are accused of asking another, unidentified employee to scrub the recording. According to the new indictment, de Oliveira told the employee that “‘the boss wanted the server deleted.” After the employee said that he he did not know how to do that or that he would have the authority to do so, de Oliveire reiterated that “the boss” wanted it done and asked, “What are we going to do?”

The additional charges come as journalists stake out the D.C. courthouse for any indication of an additional indictment of Trump, this time related to the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s attorneys met with Smith’s team earlier on Thursday. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Trump was indicted in June on 37 counts relating to his retention and withholding of classified documents after he left the White House. Smith also claims that Trump lied about the top-secret material and attempted to obstruct FBI and grand jury investigations.

De Oliveira also is charged with making false statements to the FBI. Prosecutors say that he told agents that he did not see boxes being moved into Mar-A-Lago after Trump left office, but that was a false assertion.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set May 20, 2024 as the date for the classified documents trial. That likely would come after Republicans have a presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Trump holds a wide lead over his rivals, as he alleges that he is a victim of a political persecution and that Smith is “deranged.”

More to come.