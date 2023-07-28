Donald And Stephen Glover Developing ‘Lando’ Series For Lucasfilm And Disney+

With Justin Simien recently parting ways with the series, Deadline has confirmed that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen have come on to develop the Lando Calrissian series Lando for Lucasfilm and Disney+. Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will write the series with plans to write the series as if Donal will reprise the role he first appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Lucasfilm had no comment.

Justin Simien, who recently directed Haunted Mansion for Disney, parted ways with the project last year and sources confirm the Glovers came on to develop the project prior to the recent Writers Strike.

Originally played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Donald first appeared as Calrissian in Ron Howard’s 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which also starred Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of Han Solol as well as Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson.

