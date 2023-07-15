Dolly Parton On Retiring: “I’ll Just Hopefully Drop Dead In The Middle Of A Song Onstage”

Dolly Parton is not ready to retire and she recently opened up that she doesn’t plan on ever doing it. In fact, Parton talked about how she would like to do and she hopes it happens while she’s performing.

“I would never retire,” she told Ken Bruce during an interview on Greatest Hits Radio. “I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully, one I’ve written. But anyway, that’s how I hope to go because we don’t have much of a choice in that.”

The singer continued, “As long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good, the only way that I would ever slow down would be for that reason.”

Parton then added that “In the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.”

The “Jolene” singer recently also shared her thoughts on AI and continuing to carry on her work via a hologram once she dies, something that the star doesn’t agree with.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said in an interview with The Independent. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

She added, “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Parton is working on the release of Rockstar, her first rock album that is scheduled to be released November 17.