Dolly Parton and NBCUniversal Team To Promote 2024 Paris Olympics With Queen Classics  

Next year at this time, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris. NBCUniversal has the coverage rights, and it’s revving up awareness in a collaboration with global icon Dolly Parton’s new video.

“We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” is a cover of the famous rock anthems by Queen that’s featured on Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar. The recording was inspired by Parton’s 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The album is set for global release on Nov. 17.

Various lengths of the video are debuting today across NBCUniversal’s array of platforms.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” said Parton. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream. There are no losers in the Olympics, as they have all spent a lifetime preparing. But I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

“Dolly Parton is an American Icon whose popularity and recognition across generations is unmatched,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “She is also a close member of the NBCUniversal family, an Olympic super-fan, and has a new version of two of the greatest sports anthems of all time. So, she was the perfect choice to get America excited about Team USA and next summer’s Paris Olympics.”

Olympians and teams featured in the video include Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, the women’s soccer team, men’s and women’s basketball teams, and a host of international athletes.

The video also features Parton performing in front of the Eiffel Tower and concludes with her surrounded by fans in a full stadium all singing “We Are The Champions” until it crescendos and transitions into “We Will Rock You.”

NBCU will have a one-year-out campaign on Aug. 28 to promote its coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with details to be released next month.

The 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics will be presented across the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock in the summer of 2024. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics has not been selected. NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics runs Aug. 28 – Sept. 8, 2024.