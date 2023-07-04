Dolly Parton Weighs In On Becoming An AI Hologram After She Dies: “I Don’t Want To Leave My Soul On Earth”

Dolly Parton is opening up about becoming an AI hologram after she dies and the country singer is seemingly not interested in that technology.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said, via The Independent. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

She added, “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Related Story Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program Expanding To All California Counties

The publication also mentioned that Parton joked that “any intelligence” that she had was artificial.

Last year, ABBA launched a residency concert in London called ABBA: Voyage where concertgoers could see the Swedish group as they appeared in 1979. Whitney Houston was also seen as a hologram with the posthumous concert tour called An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour. The tour started in Europe in 2020 and ended on New Year’s Day 2023 in Las Vegas.

Parton is getting ready to release her first rock album aptly titled Rockstar, which will launch November 17.

“I’m excited to finally present my first rock and roll album Rockstar,” Parton said in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”